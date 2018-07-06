Airlie Gardens Summer Concert Series: The Wilmington Big Band
Airlie Gardens 300 Airlie Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Join us for some outdoor Patriotic Big Band music by The Wilmington Big Band. Seating for concerts is open-lawn, and all outdoors lawn chairs are permitted. Front Street Brewery & Noni Baca Winery will be on-site selling food & beverage items, or bring your own food and enjoy a picnic on the lawn! Open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance at www.airliegardens.org.
Info
Airlie Gardens 300 Airlie Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music