African American Dance Ensemble

Odell Williamson Auditorium 50 College Road NW , Town of Bolivia, North Carolina 28422

7pm. Odell Williamson Auditorium. As part of the Brunswick County Intercultural Festival, the Durham-based African American Dance Ensemble provides this free performance. Seating is limited to capacity of the auditorium. Visit www.bcifestival.org for more information.

Odell Williamson Auditorium 50 College Road NW , Town of Bolivia, North Carolina 28422
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
