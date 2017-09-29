African American Dance Ensemble
Odell Williamson Auditorium 50 College Road NW , Town of Bolivia, North Carolina 28422
7pm. Odell Williamson Auditorium. As part of the Brunswick County Intercultural Festival, the Durham-based African American Dance Ensemble provides this free performance. Seating is limited to capacity of the auditorium. Visit www.bcifestival.org for more information.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance