Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
3:30pm, Fridays. Children’s Museum. Please pre-register. Bring your child to express their creativity through various forms of art including--but not limited to--painting, sculpture, music, theater, dance, drawing, and printing. Visit www.playwilmington.org for details.
