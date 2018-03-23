Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree

Google Calendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00 iCalendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

3:30pm, Fridays. Children’s Museum. Please pre-register. Bring your child to express their creativity through various forms of art including--but not limited to--painting, sculpture, music, theater, dance, drawing, and printing. Visit www.playwilmington.org for details.

Info
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00 iCalendar - Adventures in the Arts - Circle Grid Tree - 2018-03-23 15:30:00