Action Drawing with Mike Steele
NHC Public Library Myrtle Grove 5155 South College Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
"Action Drawing" is a series of drawing exercises and experiments in seeing. This workshop is designed for those who have no prior drawing experience, and for those who are drawing everyday. All drawing materials will be provided. Bring your eyeballs!!! Ages 10 & up. Space limited. Registration required at www.nhclibrary.org.
Kids & Family