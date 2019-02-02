The ABC's of Testing

This event is designed for the parents of school aged children K-12 to provide them with information in a stress free environment. Many parents have questions that they don't think of asking because they just don't know who to ask. This event will not only enlighten parents about testing, but also school safety, and resources for all family members. Parents can feel free to bring their school aged children also.

This event will held at New Beginning Christian Church. Registration will start at 9:30 am and child care will be provided.