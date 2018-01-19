Friday & Saturday shows @ 7:30pm; Sunday show @3pm. Hannah Block 2nd Street Stage. The Youth Theatre division of Thalian Association presents A Year with Frog and Toad at the Hannah Block 2nd Street Stage in downtown Wilmington, NC. Featuring a sing-along score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four action packed seasons.