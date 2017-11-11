A Loud Winter's Nap - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. From the author of the bestselling book “Too Many Carrots,” this charming picture book features the fun of winter and the heartwarming benefits of friendship. Will Tortoise sleep through another winter, or will his friends convince him to stay awake and experience the frosty fun? Find out at Storytime, with activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings