A Day on the Oleander Express

10am-4pm. New Hanover County Arboretum. Don’t miss a chance to ride the Shriners Choo Choo around the gardens and water features. The event includes interactive and educational stops and kids can get "passports" stamped as they ride between stations. Beverages provided by Wrightsville Beach Brewery. Snow Cones provided by Pelican SnoBalls. Food by Trolley Stop Hotdogs.