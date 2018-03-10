9th Annual Strut for Kids Race Festival
Holly Tree Elementary School 3020 Web Trace, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28409
8am. Holly Tree Elementary School. A 1-mile race with no turns -- plus a 1-Mile Fun Run on the Holly Tree Memorial Track, and 5K and a 10K races that winds through a beautiful and quiet Port City neighborhood on a fast, flat USATF certified course. The after party features breakfast from Waffle House. Strut for Kids is a non-profit 501(c)(3) which provides financial assistance to pediatric cancer families in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover Counties.
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family