8th Annual Cardinal Strut

8am. Holly Tree Elementary School. Features a 5K and 10K in a unique course through a beautiful Port City neighborhood. Also introducing the Cardinal Dash, a straight shot 1-mile race to crown the fastest man, woman and child in Wilmington. After party features breakfast from Waffle House, an expo, and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit Strut for Kids, a non-profit organization that provides funds to families of children in New Hanover County who have been diagnosed with cancer. Register at www.cardinalstrut.com.