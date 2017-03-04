8th Annual Cardinal Strut
Holly Tree Elementary School 3020 Web Trace, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28409
8am. Holly Tree Elementary School. Features a 5K and 10K in a unique course through a beautiful Port City neighborhood. Also introducing the Cardinal Dash, a straight shot 1-mile race to crown the fastest man, woman and child in Wilmington. After party features breakfast from Waffle House, an expo, and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit Strut for Kids, a non-profit organization that provides funds to families of children in New Hanover County who have been diagnosed with cancer. Register at www.cardinalstrut.com.
Info
Holly Tree Elementary School 3020 Web Trace, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28409 View Map