8th Annual Step Up For Soldiers Backyard BBQ Cook Off

Admission is FREE to the Step Up For Soldiers Backyard BBQ Cook Off. Tickets can be purchased to sample BBQ. Bands include, opener The Cut and headliner, The Polar Bear Blues Band. In addition, there will be raffles, arts & craft vendors, plus food and drinks available for purchase. On Friday March 1, 2019 we will host our inaugural Charity Golf Tournament at Beau Rivage Golf Course, entry fee for teams of four (4) is $400 with a shotgun start at 9 AM. Both events will benefit Step Up For Soldiers!