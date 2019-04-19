7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill 4240 Market Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Join us for the 7th annual egg hunt at Capt'n Bill's. 3,000 eggs will be hidden around the sand courts for kids to find. The Easter bunny will be here for photos, refreshments and door prizes will be given out. Be sure to bring something to put your eggs in! Kids ages 8 and under are invited to participate.
