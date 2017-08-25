4th Gallery Friday Night

6pm. Downtown Wilmington. The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County presents 4th Friday Gallery Night, a free monthly self-guided tour of galleries, studios and art spaces featuring exhibitions of various artistic genres including oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, photography, glass, metals, wood, ceramics, mixed media and more. 4th Fridays also include opening receptions, artist discussions, demonstrations, live music, wine, food and other traditional and nontraditional art-related activities.