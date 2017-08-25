4th Gallery Friday Night

Wilmington Downtown Marketplace 100 Market St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

6pm. Downtown Wilmington. The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County presents 4th Friday Gallery Night, a free monthly self-guided tour of galleries, studios and art spaces featuring exhibitions of various artistic genres including oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, photography, glass, metals, wood, ceramics, mixed media and more. 4th Fridays also include opening receptions, artist discussions, demonstrations, live music, wine, food and other traditional and nontraditional art-related activities.

Wilmington Downtown Marketplace 100 Market St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
