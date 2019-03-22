4th Friday Gallery Night
Historic Downtown Wilmington 00 Front Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
A free monthly self-guided tour of galleries, studios and art spaces featuring exhibitions of various artistic genres including oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, photography, glass, metals, wood, ceramics, mixed media and more. 4th Fridays also include opening receptions, artist discussions, demonstrations, live music, wine, food and other traditional and nontraditional art-related activities.
