43rd North Carolina Shell Show

FAMILY FUN! Everyone is welcome! If you’ve ever spent time on the beach picking up shells and marveled at these incredible creations of nature, you will want to come to the North Carolina Shell Club’s 43rd annual Shell Show. Held this year at the Coastline Conference & Convention Center in Wilmington on September 28-30, you will be impressed to see some of the most wondrous works of art and architecture found in nature. You will be amazed by this huge display of shells. Perfect for children and adults, casual collectors on the beach, as well as the most experienced malacologists and naturalists.

Sponsoring organization - North Carolina Shell Club

Adults $4, seniors 65+ $3, children 18 and under FREE