3rd Annual Oyster Roast hosted by Wilmington Cooperative School
Palate Bottle Shop 1007 N. 4th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Wilmington Cooperative School is hosting their annual ALL YOU CAN EAT Oyster Roast ($10 suggested donation) along with a Folk Jam compliments of Port City Folk School, and Local Art raffle, tickets are only THREE dollars. All Proceeds benefit Wilmington Cooperative School to enrich student Art and Cultural studies. Snacks and grilled food will be provided for kids.
Info
Palate Bottle Shop 1007 N. 4th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family