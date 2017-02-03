37th Annual NC Jazz Festival

7:30pm. Hilton Riverside Hotel. Enjoy one of the largest traditional jazz festivals in the Southeast and a STS Top 20 Event! This musical weekend will feature Kevin Bales, Rossano Sportiello, Nate Najar, Chuck Redd, Jim Fryer, Dion Tucker, Herman Burney, Randy Reinhart, Jonathan Russell with Music Director Adrian Cunningham. Friday and Saturday nights feature All-Star musicians in the traditional seven sets of six or seven players, each with a different leader. These concerts will be 4-1/2 hours of beautiful jazz by the most talented musicians.