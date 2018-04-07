Join us for Poplar Grove’s 26th Annual Herb and Garden Fair! Mark the beginning of Spring with a 2 day event featuring some of our state’s best herb and plant vendors as well as local artisans and crafters! There will also be lots of food, concessions and activities for the kids! The show runs Saturday, April 7th from 9-5 and Sunday, April 8th from 10-4. Admission is $5.00 and includes a raffle ticket for goodies donated by our talented vendors, (kids 12 and under are free). All proceeds benefit the conservation and preservation of Historical Poplar Grove Plantation. For more info. please visit our website www.poplargrove.org. For vendor or other information please contact Suzette Cooper-Hawley at suzette@poplargrove.org.