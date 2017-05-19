25 Annual Greek Festival

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 608 S. College Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina

11am. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. An event that attracts thousands from around the region and features food, music, dancing, a marketplace, cooking demonstrations, and church tours. Admission fee is good for entire weekend. Proceeds benefit the church and Good Shepherd Center. Kids under 13 admitted free.

Info

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 608 S. College Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina View Map

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family

