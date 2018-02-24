242 Anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge

Moores Creek Battlefield 40 Patriots Hall Drive, Currie, North Carolina 28435

10am-4pm. Moores Creek National Battlefield. Learn about the 1st Patriot victory during the War for Independence -- features musket and cannon demonstrations and live music; plus demonstrations of colonial era trades such as blacksmithing, candle dipping, spinning, cooking, gardening, powder horn making, and colonial toys and games.

Info
Moores Creek Battlefield 40 Patriots Hall Drive, Currie, North Carolina 28435
Kids & Family
