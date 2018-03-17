19th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
Wilmington Downtown Cape Fear River 302 Shoreside Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
11am. Downtown Wilmington. Meets on Front Street in downtown Wilmington, NC, beginning at Red Cross and North Front. The Parade will turn down Princess Street and then left on Water Street toward the grandstand at Riverfront Park, where the St. Patrick's Day Festival takes place immediately following the parade.
Wilmington Downtown Cape Fear River 302 Shoreside Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
