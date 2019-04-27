16th Annual Golf Tournament, Games Day, Tennis, Dinner, & Auction

× Expand Stacy Geist at Good Shepherd Wilmington Landfall Advertisement

Good Shepherd will host their largest fundraiser of the year at Country Club of Landfall in a three day event that has something for everyone.

The Tennis Mixer returns on Saturday, April 27th for a 4th year—with a new addition of a Kids Clinic in the afternoon.

Dinner & Auction on Sunday, May 5th will feature live entertainment from Kyle Garris, cocktail hour, and a Cinco de Mayo-theme dinner, with a fantastic live and silent auction.

Games Day and the Golf Tournament are held on Monday, May 6th. Golf registration includes the Sunday night Dinner and Auction plus 18 holes of golf with carts and practice range. Card game enthusiasts can sign up for Duplicate Bridge, Party Bridge, Mah Jongg, Mexican Train, and Hand & Foot.

Sponsorships are available at a wide variety of levels, and can be tailored to your budget and goals.

All proceeds from the events benefit Good Shepherd Center, which has been providing much-needed food, housing, and assistance services to thousands of local homeless men, women, and families with children since 1983. Since the devastation of Hurricane Florence, Good Shepherd has seen a 30% increase in demand for services, and the numbers continue to rise. Despite the affordable housing crisis in our area, Good Shepherd has helped 130 men, women, and children, including seniors and Veterans, transition to affordable housing in our community.

Event Details

April 27, 2019: Tennis Mixer (9 am – 12 noon) and Kids Clinic (12:30 – 2 pm) at Drysdale Sports Center

May 5, 2019: Dinner and Auction (5:30 pm) at Country Club of Landfall

May 6, 2019: Golf Tournament (11 am shotgun start) and Games Day (12:30 – 3:30 pm) at Country Club of Landfall