15th Annual Full Belly Feast Fundraiser
Coastline Convention Center 501 Nutt St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
6-10pm. Coastline Convention Center. Enjoy a night of international cuisine inspired by the countries where we work, the beats of Axiom, and a wide array of live and silent auction items from around the world. Test out our award winning innovations, and learn about our mission to empower rural communities so they can keep their own bellies full.
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family