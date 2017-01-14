152nd Anniversary of the Battle of Fort Fisher

10am-4pm. Fort Fisher State Historic Site. Featuring the theme of “Desperate Bravery & Brilliant Valor.” This one-day event will focus on the stories of the men who displayed such traits during the afternoon of January 15, 1865. Infantry reenactors will be on hand to talk with visitors about camp life and garrison duty as well as conduct the manual of arms, drills and firing demonstrations including the site’s rifled and banded 32 pound cannon and the bronze 12 pound cannon. Enjoy period music provided by the Huckleberry Brothers Band throughout the day as well as Junior Reserves programs “School of the Soldier” and “Secret Codes and Encryption Devices.” Visit www.friendsoffortfisher.com for more information.