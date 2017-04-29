14th Annual MAKING LEGENDS LOCAL Gala: British Invasion

Audi Cape Fear 255 Old Eastwood Rd , Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

The 14th Annual Making Legends Local: British Invasion at Audi Cape Fear in Wilmington, NC, features a red carpet reception and silent auction followed by a stage show. Show only option available. Proceeds benefit The Carousel Center for Abused Children.

910-254-9898

