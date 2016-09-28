Enter to Win a Janiebee Personalized Nap Mat

× Expand Annesophia Richards Janiebee-1

When you’re the parent of a young child, one of the most sacred parts of the day is most definitely nap time. Not only does it give little ones an essential time to rest in order to banish any late day crankiness, but it also provides moms and dads a much-needed break to relax and regain some energy themselves. If only kids would appreciate the value of a good nap as much as parents do!

As a mom myself, I am always trying to make nap time more appealing to my resistant two-year old. I was therefore recently very excited to find the adorable nap mats made by a company called Janiebee. These incredibly soft, luxurious nap mats are perfect for nap time anywhere - at school, Grandma's house or even at home. My daughter loves spreading hers out on our living room floor to rest on as I read her a book. Made with gorgeous details, including a fabric tie closure, extra thick minky pillowcase and an attached blanket, Janiebee nap mats offer children a clean and cozy place to sleep. Once nap time is over, simply roll them up and tie them closed!

Janiebee Nap Mat

Janiebee offers their mats in a multitude of bright prints and designs for both boys and girls. The mats can be both personalized and customized to fit the unique interests and personalities of your child. My daughter was especially excited to see her own name beautifully stitched across the outside of the mat in pink, her favorite color! Janiebee Nap Mats are made in the USA with quality fabric, stitching and care. They are machine washable and dryer safe. For more information, visit www.janiebee.com/

You can enter to win a personalized Janiebee Nap Mat for your own little one by simply commenting below with why you would like to win by 10/31/16.

Winner may choose any mat on the Janiebee website and have it personalized to their liking. Winner chosen at random.