Enter to Win a Family 4-Pack to See Wild Kratts Live!

If you have young children at home, chances are you know the Kratt brothers very well. Currently one of the most popular television duos when it comes to preschoolers and elementary-aged kids, Chris and Martin Kratt are zoologists by training who have built a family entertainment brand based on their enthusiasm for animals. Their wild popularity with a family audience is centered on their never-ending pursuit of “creature adventure.”

Since 1993, the Kratt brothers have created and executive produced over 200 episodes of 4 successful television series: Kratts’ Creatures, Zoboomafoo with the Kratt Brothers, Kratt Bros. Be The Creature and Wild Kratts. My five year old is a huge fan, because like most kids, he loves animals, and these programs offer an exciting infusion of wildlife and entertainment. As a parent, I’m also a fan of these shows, as I’m constantly impressed at just how much my son learns about the animal kingdom and the various species that exist across the globe. He shares interesting facts and surprising insights with me into the lives of creatures I’ve never even heard of before, and it amazes me!

My son’s absolute favorite Kratt brothers program is Wild Kratts, so when I recently discovered that a live stage production of the show was touring the country, I knew it was something my family would love. In the performance, it’s "To the Creature Rescue!” as the animated brothers "come to real life" in a classically Wild Kratts story. Chris and Martin activate their Creature Power suits, and through hilarious pratfalls and amazing animal ‘wow facts,’ the Wild Kratts rescue their favorite invention so the animals of the creature world are safe once again.

The show is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 21st, at 1:00pm. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) -745-3000. This experience will be a wonderful Christmas gift for any family with little ones. I know my family can’t wait to see it!

