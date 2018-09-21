YMCA Supports Hurricane Recovery By Hosting Field Day

× Expand YMCA of Southeastern NC YMCA

The YMCA of Southeastern NC is hosting a community field day on Saturday, September 22nd from 9:00am – 1:00pm at the Midtown YMCA. Kids and families are invited to come out for some pick-up soccer and flag football at our Midtown branch. The Y will also host family basketball from 11:00am-12:00pm in its gymnasium. Our hope is to help provide an outlet for kids and families who are still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

The Y and Temple Baptist Church will also be serving free hotdogs between 11:00am-12:30pm.

“We’ve had a lot of families reach out to us about our youth soccer leagues, which were scheduled for games this weekend, but because so many families are still returning to town and recovering from the storm we thought it would be great to offer a field day not only for our soccer players, but for the entire community to be a part of,” explains Lee Spooner, YMCA Athletic Director.

“A lot of families have been cooped up the past two weeks and parents are starting to look for ways to get their kids out of the house for a few hours. We figured opening our field space to provide some sort of athletics for kids would be another way for the Y to support our community’s needs during this recovery phase,” says Sarah Gibbs, YMCA Marketing Director.

Additionally, the Y has opened its doors to local residents without power, providing its Express and Midtown branches as a safe place for folks to cool off, charge their devises and take a warm shower. At this point in time the Express and Midtown YMCAs are operating on a modified schedule and the Y’s pools are still closed until power is restored to the locker room facility.

For more information visit www.ymcasenc.org/florence