Win Tickets to the Great Wilmington Nutcracker!

× Expand www.wilmingtonballetcompany.org Nutcracker Ballet

Win a set of 4 Tickets!

Walter Angelini & Ines Albertini, Italian ballet stars, have founded the US International Ballet with 23 dancers from 5 countries. Professional dancers are from Japan, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Italy, and all across America. All of these dancers have relocated to Wilmington to create a remarkable ballet company.

USIB will permanently call Wilmington home and is officially partnered with The Wilmington Ballet Company. USIB will debut in “The Great Wilmington Nutcracker” (Dec 16th and 17th) at the Wilson Center. Never before has Wilmington had it’s own professional company!

USIB will perform the roles of snow, flowers, sea scene, dolls, angels, and all of the countries. Walter and Ines will perform the roles of Sugar Plum and Cavalier. Guest ariel artist, Shelby Scott, will perform silks to compliment USIB in the angel scene.

The Great Wilmington Nutcracker is known for magnificent sets, stunning costumes, and special effects. New effects will include stilt walkers by Creative Flame Co in the fight scene, giant shadow boxes in Arabian, and a magical boat in Sea Scene. Shelby Scott, silk artist, will return with her death defying stunts.

Local youth dancers will complement the professionals. Pre-show and intermission show will include multiple school choirs and performance studios.

Show information:

Dec 16th at 6:00

Dec 17th at 3:00

The Wilson Center

www.capefearstage.com

www.wilmingtonballetcompany.org

*** Win a set of 4 Tickets ***

Just comment after the article, winner will be chosen at random. Deadline for entry 12/13/17