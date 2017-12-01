Where to See Santa This Month

× Expand santa

Santa Claus is making several local appearances this holiday season in the Wilmington area. Here’s a roundup of the free events in the area where children and adults alike can visit with Santa this month!

Independence Mall - Bring the kids to meet Santa at the Independence Mall from now until December 24th. It is free to visit Santa, with additional costs for the purchase of photo packages. Reservations can be made ahead of time to avoid long wait times. For more information on Santa’s hours and reservations, visit http://www.shopindependencemall.com/whatson/45228

Mayfaire Town Center - Children can visit Santa in Mayfaire’s Santa Village on Inspiration Drive between Ulta and Word Market. Kids, adults, and pets (on a leash or in a carrier) are welcome to sit with Santa for a photo. Photo packages are available for purchase. Santa’s hours are: Monday through Saturday 11am-7pm (Santa takes a break to feed his reindeer from 2pm-3pm Monday through Saturday) Sundays 12pm-5pm. December 24th times are 12pm-5pm. In addition, Covenant Moravian Church is hosting Dewey’s Bakery inside Santa’s Workshop through December 22. Bakery treats include Moravian cookies, sugar cake, cheese straws and other scrumptious goodies.

Greenfield Park Tree Lighting and Santa Visit - On Friday, December 8st starting at 5:15pm, the Christmas tree lighting will occur at Greenfield Park, located at 1941 Amphitheater Drive. Immediately following, children are invited to visit with Santa free of Hugh Morton Amphitheater. Seating is limited.

Santa Cares - On Sunday, December 3th from 12pm-5pm, families with special needs children are invited to visit with Santa inside Mayfaire’s Santa Village. This special event provides a sensory friendly environment for children in a quieter, more low stress surrounding. For more information, visit http://www.mayfairetown.com/event/blt5f8bf4ee932950b2

The Cotton Exchange - From now until December 24th, children can visit Santa at the Cotton Exchange in downtown Wilmington and take free photos. Santa will have a mailbox for children to leave their Christmas lists, and families can enjoy holiday music during this event. Santa will be at the Cotton Exchange on Saturdays from 12pm-4pm, Sundays from 1pm-4pm, and Thursday 12/21 & Friday 12/22 from 12pm-4pm. Final visits will occur Sunday, December 24th fro m 1pm-4pm.

Quiet Visits With Santa - On Saturday, December 9th from 9am-2pm and on Tuesday, December 12thfrom 11am-3pm, children with special medical needs are invited to visit with Santa at Airlie Gardens. Medical staff from the Clinic for Special Children will assist as Santa's Elves and offer a calm visit for families. A professional photographer will be available onsite. This event is free, but advanced registration is required by calling 910-319-7744.

Christmas By the Sea - Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk every Saturday evening through December 16th. From 6:30pm-8:30pm children can visit with Santa and enjoy Christmas carolers, cookies, hot chocolate, pony rides, roasting marshmallows by the fire pit, crafts and more at the Welcome Center. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/305909696559615/