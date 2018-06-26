Where to Cool Down In The Port City

×
Annesophia Richards
Splashpad
Summer has only just begun, and yet the temperatures have already been unbearably hot. This scorching weather can mean only one thing – our kids want to get wet! Did you know that Wilmington offers several free or inexpensive options for cooling off besides the beach? Here’s a rundown of the local pools and splash pads where you can take your little ones to cool off and escape from the heat!
Splash Pads
Admission: free
- Northside Splash Pad – 750 Bess Street, Wilmington. Open everyday from 12pm-5pm
- Hugh MacRae Splash Pad - 314 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington. Open now through October 9am-sunset
- Wrightsville Beach Park Children’s Fountain – located within the Harbor Way Gardens on the municipal grounds at the corner of Causeway Drive and Salisbury Street. Open to the public during daylight hours. The water feature is small, but it can be a great way to cool down with your little ones for 30 minutes or so.
Pools
Admission: Adults: $2/day, children: $1/day, Y Members: Free
Age Policy: 9 & under: Required to be under supervision of someone 16+ years
18 & Under: Required to have parent/guardian fill out registration paperwork upon first visit
- Northside Pool – 750 Bess Street, Wilmington. Open now through August 26th Monday-Friday 12pm-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 12pm-5pm
- Legion Pool – 2131 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington. Open now through August 26th Monday-Sunday 12pm-5pm
- Robert Strange Pool - 410 South 10th Street, Wilmington. Open now through August 26th Monday-Sunday 12pm-5pm