Where to Cool Down In The Port City

× Expand Annesophia Richards Splashpad

Summer has only just begun, and yet the temperatures have already been unbearably hot. This scorching weather can mean only one thing – our kids want to get wet! Did you know that Wilmington offers several free or inexpensive options for cooling off besides the beach? Here’s a rundown of the local pools and splash pads where you can take your little ones to cool off and escape from the heat!

Splash Pads

Admission: free

Northside Splash Pad – 750 Bess Street, Wilmington. Open everyday from 12pm-5pm

Hugh MacRae Splash Pad - 314 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington. Open now through October 9am-sunset

Wrightsville Beach Park Children’s Fountain – located within the Harbor Way Gardens on the municipal grounds at the corner of Causeway Drive and Salisbury Street. Open to the public during daylight hours. The water feature is small, but it can be a great way to cool down with your little ones for 30 minutes or so.

Pools

Admission: Adults: $2/day, children: $1/day, Y Members: Free

Age Policy: 9 & under: Required to be under supervision of someone 16+ years

18 & Under: Required to have parent/guardian fill out registration paperwork upon first visit