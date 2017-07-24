Visit a Local Farmers’ Market

× Expand Flickr: RiverfrontMarket2011 Farmers Market

There are so many benefits to shopping for your family’s weekly produce at a local farmer's market. By supporting area farmers, you are simultaneously helping to strengthen our community and local economy while savoring fruits, vegetables, and other products at the peak of the season. In the Port City, families don’t have to search far in order to find a local farmer's market. Each summer and fall our area is brimming with fresh, delicious, and nutritious locally grown foods. Check out the list below for all the weekly farmers’ markets in and around Wilmington.

Riverfront Farmers’ Market

North Water and Princess StreetsWilmington, NC 28401

Saturdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through November 18th.

Featuring music, local fruits, vegetables, dairy products, plants, baked goods, doggie treats, honey, teas, wines, arts, crafts and more.

More info: 910-538-6223 or http://www.wilmingtondowntown.com/events/farmers-market

Carolina Beach Farmers’ Market

Carolina Beach Lake ParkHwy 421 & Atlanta AvenueCarolina Beach, NC 28428

Saturdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through October 7th.

Featuring local fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meats, baked goods, natural soaps, arts, crafts, and more.

More info: 910-458-2977 or http://carolinabeachfarmersmarket.com

Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market

Municipal Lane Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Mondays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through October 30th.

Featuring fresh and local produce, baked goods, dairy products, herbs, meat, seafood, flowers, crafts, treats for dogs and more.

More info: 910-256-7925 or http://www.townofwrightsvillebeach.com/183/Farmers-Market

Surf City Summer Market

Soundside Park, 517 Roland Avenue, Surf City, NC 28445

Tuesdays from 9:00am-2:00pm, now through August 29th.

Featuring local arts, crafts, and produce.

More info: https://www.surfcitysummermarket.org

Kure Beach Market

Ocean Front Park 105 Atlantic AvenueKure Beach, NC 28449

Tuesdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through August 29th.

Featuring local fruits, vegetables and crafts.

Pet friendly.

More info: 910-458-8216 or http://www.townofkurebeach.org/kure-beach-market-8-am-1-pm-2015-09-01.aspx

Poplar Grove Farmers’ Market