Valentine’s Day Fun Just For Kids!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but who says that only grown ups get to celebrate? Several Valentine’s Day events tailored just for children are scheduled in the Wilmington area this February, so check these out to find the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with your littlest loves!

Big and Small Family Ball - February 10th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Children's Museum of Wilmington

116 Orange Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission: Museum Anytime Members are free, Weekday Members pay ½ admission ($4.87) and non-member tickets are $9.75 per person. Children under 12 months are free.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the entire family at The Children's Museum at this special event! Enjoy dancing, crafts, treats, face painting and a photo booth station to capture the memory of this fun evening. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: www.playwilmington.org, (910) 254-3534

Hugs and Fishes Valentine’s Sleepover - February 9th and February 10th, 6pm - 9am

Fort Fisher Aquarium

900 Loggerhead Road

Kure Beach, NC 28449

Admission: $49.50 for members, $55 for non-members

Choose from one of two nights to bring your kids out to the Fort Fisher Aquarium for this kids-only Valentine’s sleepover for children ages 5-12. Give them a hug before sending them off to play games, make crafts and enjoy animal programs with the aquarium’s qualified and trained staff. Dinner, snacks and breakfast will be provided. Children must be comfortable staying away from parents all night.Space is limited and registration is required. Register at www.ncaquariums.com.

Love Bugs - February 14th, 3:30-4:15pm

Myrtle Grove Library

5155 South College Road

Wilmington, NC 28412

Come out for this free event for children ages 3-7. Create your own Valentine Love Bug! Registration required. Register online at http://libcal.nhcgov.com/event/3839539 or call 910-798-6393.

Valentine’s Day Cupcakes and Crafts - February 10th, 10-11:30am

AR Workshop Wilmington

121-M Military Cutoff Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

Cost: $14 to make one wood block sign, $20 to make two wood block signs

Visit the workshop for a festive, family friendly ‘cupcakes and crafts party’ at the workshop! Enjoy complimentary cupcakes while making mini block signs together. Choose from multiple designs for boys and girls. Perfect for ages 7+, and younger children can participate with parent’s help. Advanced registration required to reserve a spot. For more information and to register, visit https://www.arworkshop.com/wilmington/ or call 910-505-9170.