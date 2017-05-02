Tidal Creek Hosts Goats on the Grass

× Expand belifefarm.com Goat - Be Life Farm

Wilmington’s Tidal Creek Food Co-Op will be bringing the farm to you on Saturday May 6th. Be Life Farm of Kelly, NC will be at Tidal Creek hosting Goats on the Grass, a free, family-friendly event featuring real baby goats and lots of goat-related activities. Events include a baby goat petting area, a goat-milking demonstration, free art projects for kids, live music by the Broccoli Brothers Circus, a pop-up arts and crafts fair featuring local artists, and even Goat Yoga! Festivities are free to attend, but there is a fee for yoga participation. Check out the details below for this truly unique goat celebration here in Port City!

Where: Tidal Creek Co-Op, 5329 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

When: May 6th, 1:00pm-5:00pm

What:

Baby goat petting area from Be Life Farms

Goat themed art projects for kids led by Laurel Herbert of Sprouting HeArt

Goat milking demonstrations by Be Life Farm

Live music by Broccoli Brothers Circus

Goat Yoga led by yoga instructor Kim Henry

Goat Yoga is 30 minutes long and will take place in the pasture with the goats roaming freely. The session cost is $20 and includes a sample of Be life Goat Milk Soap. Limited spots remain for the 4pm session. For more information and to register, visit belifefarm.com.