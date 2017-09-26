× Expand North Carolina State Parks and Recreation State Park

Just in case you need another excuse this week to get outdoors and enjoy the great weather, September 24th through September 30th is officially referred to as Take Your Child Outside Week. This annual program encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors. The goal of the initiative is to give parents, grandparents, and educators information on outdoor activities and places to go. By doing so, children will develop a better appreciation and understanding of our environment and a budding interest in its exploration. Going outside also has many healthy benefits, including connecting kids to the natural world, helping children focus in school, and reducing the chances of childhood obesity. Here in our state, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences leads the initiative in cooperation with partner organizations worldwide.

To find ideas for outdoor activities to help get you and your children outside, as well as a list of participating organizations in our area, check out http://takeachildoutside.org

Locally, Carolina Beach State Park is offering a BioBlitz Bird Banding Demonstration as well as other activities. Meet at the Visitor Center at 9 AM for a short half mile walk toward the family campground to learn about and view songbird banding in action. This program is a part of the park-wide BioBlitz Event that will be ongoing all day.

Date of Event: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 9:00am to 7pm

Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 9:00am to 7pm

Visitor Center Contact the park office at 910-458-8206 for more information.

For a list of Take Your Child Outside Week activities scheduled at North Carolina State Parks, visit https://www.ncparks.gov/take-child-outside-week