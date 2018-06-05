× Expand movies at the lake

Summer Movies Round-Up

Summertime means the return of both indoor and outdoor family-friendly movies in the Wilmington area. Several local theatres offer weekly discounted kids films, while three nearby parks schedule outdoor movie nights for the whole family under the stars. So why not get the whole family out of the house this summer and take advantage of one of these fun summer movies?

Outdoor Free Movies

Carolina Beach Movies at the Lake

Carolina Beach State Park, Atlanta Ave. and S. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Sundays at Dusk

Every Sunday from now until September 2rd, residents and visitors can enjoy a free outdoor movie at the lake. Concessions are available for purchase, or moviegoers can also bring in their own food and drinks. Movies will begin at dusk, and is subject to change.

For more information and movie schedule, call 910-458-8434 or go to link.

Surf City Movies in the Park

Soundside Park, 517 Roland Ave, Surf City, NC 28445

Fridays at Sunset

Movies will begin just after sunset at Soundside Park. In case of inclement weather, movies will be canceled. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase, or bring your own food and beverage (no alcohol allowed.)

For more information and movie schedule, call 910-328-4887 or go to link.

Leland Movies in the Park

Leland Municipal Park, 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, NC 28451

Saturday 6/2 (Despicable Me 3) and Saturday 6/16 (Leap!) at Sundown

Come out to the park and watch a family movie under the stars. Concessions are available for purchase, and outside food and drinks are also permitted. No smoking, pets, or alcohol allowed. Admission is free.

For more information, call 910-408-3092 or go to website.

Indoor Discount Kids Movies

AMC Wilmington 16

111 Cinema Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Every Wednesday at 10am from June 13- August 8 (excludes July 4th), $4.00 + tax includes ticket and Kidspack concessions

For movie schedule, visit website.

Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX

900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10am from June 12-August 15, Admission is $1.00

For movie schedule, visit website.

Stone Theatre The Pointe 14

2223 Blockbuster Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10am from June 12-August 16

Admission is $1.00 (Group leaders and adults free) $1 kids drink & $1 kids popcorn

For movie schedule, visit website.