Summer Movies Round-Up
Summertime means the return of both indoor and outdoor family-friendly movies in the Wilmington area. Several local theatres offer weekly discounted kids films, while three nearby parks schedule outdoor movie nights for the whole family under the stars. So why not get the whole family out of the house this summer and take advantage of one of these fun summer movies?
Outdoor Free Movies
Carolina Beach Movies at the Lake
- Carolina Beach State Park, Atlanta Ave. and S. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- Sundays at Dusk
Every Sunday from now until September 2rd, residents and visitors can enjoy a free outdoor movie at the lake. Concessions are available for purchase, or moviegoers can also bring in their own food and drinks. Movies will begin at dusk, and is subject to change.
For more information and movie schedule, call 910-458-8434 or go to link.
Surf City Movies in the Park
- Soundside Park, 517 Roland Ave, Surf City, NC 28445
- Fridays at Sunset
Movies will begin just after sunset at Soundside Park. In case of inclement weather, movies will be canceled. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase, or bring your own food and beverage (no alcohol allowed.)
For more information and movie schedule, call 910-328-4887 or go to link.
Leland Movies in the Park
- Leland Municipal Park, 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, NC 28451
Saturday 6/2 (Despicable Me 3) and Saturday 6/16 (Leap!) at Sundown
Come out to the park and watch a family movie under the stars. Concessions are available for purchase, and outside food and drinks are also permitted. No smoking, pets, or alcohol allowed. Admission is free.
For more information, call 910-408-3092 or go to website.
Indoor Discount Kids Movies
AMC Wilmington 16
- 111 Cinema Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
Every Wednesday at 10am from June 13- August 8 (excludes July 4th), $4.00 + tax includes ticket and Kidspack concessions
For movie schedule, visit website.
Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX
- 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10am from June 12-August 15, Admission is $1.00
For movie schedule, visit website.
Stone Theatre The Pointe 14
- 2223 Blockbuster Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412
Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10am from June 12-August 16
Admission is $1.00 (Group leaders and adults free) $1 kids drink & $1 kids popcorn
For movie schedule, visit website.