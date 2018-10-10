Pumpkin Patches in Wilmington 2018

× Expand wikicommons Pumpkin Patch

Even though it still feels a little too much like summer outside right now, we are officially in the midst of fall, which means its time to start picking those pumpkins. Several grocery stores in the area already have their stock of pumpkins ready for purchase, but for many families, a trip to the local pumpkin patch is a favorite October tradition. The Port City area has a variety of locations where families can go and choose just the right pumpkin for carving, decorating, and cooking this season. So if grocery store pumpkins just won’t suffice, here are a few local patches currently overflowing with pumpkins!

The Pumpkin Patch at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church

1401 S. College Road

Wilmington, NC 28403

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9am-7pm, Sundays from noon-7pm. The Pumpkin Patch is open from the last weekend in September until October 31st.

A Wilmington tradition since 1990, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church youth maintain and staff the "patch" during the month of October on the corner of Peachtree and College Road. The pumpkins come on consignment from an Indian reservation in New Mexico. For more information call 910-791-4092 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WesleyPumpkinPatch/

Barr Pumpkin Patch

2715 Shipyard Blvd

Wilmington, NC 28412

Hours: Open every day from 9am-9pm from now until October 31st.

The Barr Pumpkin Patch has over 20,000 pumpkins on site in a wide variety, as well as corn, hay, and gourds for sale. For more information call 336-607-4706 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Barr-Evergreens-Halloween-1388195711433782/

The Great Pumpkin Patch

2307 North College Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9am-9pm

Now in its 21st year, the Great Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of pumpkins, including novelty pumpkins and white pumpkins, as well as mums, straw, and gourds. For more information, call 910-231-9638 or visit https://www.facebook.com/plantationlandscapes/

Pender Pines Pumpkins

20949 US-17

Hampstead, NC 28443

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 8am-6pm, Sundays from 9am-6pm.

A variety of pumpkins are available at Pender Pines Garden Center from now through Thanksgiving, as well as fall items including corn stalk, mums, ornamental cabbage and kale, and wheat straw. There will also be a large plant sale and bounce house during the Pender Pines Fall Festival on October 27th and 28th. For more information call 910-270-2706 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PenderPines/