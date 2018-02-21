Northern Regional Park Offers New Playground

There’s a brand new playground at Northern Regional Park in Castle Hayne, and if you stop by to check it out you might just notice something about it that feels very familiar. The fish and the frog structures were part of the original playground at Hugh MacRae Park. When Hugh MacRae’s old playground was removed in order to build the new, inclusive playground there, parts of it were renovated for a new home at Northern Regional Park.

Other park features include two picnic shelters which each seat 45 people, public restrooms, and a nationally recognized 18-hole disc golf course. Athletic facilities include two lighted tennis courts, an unlit baseball practice field, and four lighted multi-purpose fields. Northern Regional Park is open daily from 8am until sunset. The park is located at 4700 Old Avenue in Castle Hayne.