New Hanover County Opens New Splashpad and Skatepark

× Expand Annesophia Richards Skatepark

Springtime marks the debut of two new and exciting parks in New Hanover County. With the completion of a brand new skatepark in Ogden and the grand opening of the new splashpad in Hugh MacRae Park, both the young and the young at heart here in Wilmington have much to celebrate. Below are some details about these exciting new additions to New Hanover County’s Parks and Gardens.

× Expand Annesophia Richards Splashpad

Splashpad at Hugh MacRae Park

314 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409

Grand Opening Ceremony Date: Saturday, April 1st from 12pm-2pm

Hours: After April 1st, seasonal splashpad will be open daily from 9am-sunset, April through October.

With an opening date of Saturday, April 1st , Hugh MacRae Park’s new splashpad is part of the all-inclusive playground project funded by Trillium Health Resources’ Play Together grant. The 2,700 square foot wet play area features multiple easy-to-use water elements and is accessible for children of all ages and abilities, including those utilizing mobility devices. New Hanover County Parks and Gardens will also offer a loaner water wheelchair for use by children whose mobility devices cannot tolerate moisture. To request use of the water wheelchair, contact the parks office at (910) 798-7275. For more information, visit www.parks.nhcgov.com or contact the Parks & Gardens office at (910) 798-7620.

Ogden Skatepark

440 Ogden Park Drive, Wilmington, NC 28411

Opened on Saturday, February 25th

Hours: Open daily from 8am-sunset

The highly anticipated Ogden Skatepark officially opened to skateboarders and BMX'ers last month. The 10,000 square foot concrete park features a skate bowl and street structures, such as rails and steps. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 23rd. For more information and skatepark rules, visit http://parks.nhcgov.com/ogden-skatepark/.