Local Easter Egg Hunts 2018

Local Easter Egg Hunts

Easter is on its way, and the Wilmington area is hopping with fun, family-friendly egg hunts in the upcoming weeks. Here’s a roundup of area Easter egg hunts and activities scheduled this spring!

Smith Creek Park Easter Egg Hunt

633 Shenandoah St., Wilmington, NC 28411

March 24th, 2018 10am-12pm

Admission: Free

Come out for a fun morning filled with kid-friendly activities, including games, face painting, snacks and egg hunts! Hunts will be divided by age group (4 & under, K-2nd grade and 3rd-5th graders.) Hosted by 828 Church. For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1776611732359274/

Community Egg Hunt & Car Show

College Acres Baptist Church, 702 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

March 24th, 2018 10am-12pm

Admission: Free

10K eggs, sno-cones and popcorn, bounce houses and face painting. www.collegeacres.org

Alligator Egg Hunt at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, NC 28449

March 24, 30 & 31st 2018, 10am-1pm

Admission: $10.95 to $21.00

This annual egg hunt, recommended for ages 3-10, includes the chance to meet a live baby alligator, create alligator egg baskets, and hunt for eggs. Registration required by March 21. For more info, visit: www.ncaquariums.com

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt at Hubb’s Farm

10444 US Hwy 421 North Clinton, NC 28328

March 24 & 25, 2018, 12pm to 5pm

Admission: $10.00

The Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt features egg hunts for different age levels, a grand finale helicopter egg drop, mega-slides, games. Farm animals, a mini-zip line games, a tire climb, and photo ops with Topper the Bunny. For more info, visit: www.hubbscornmaze.com

Egg Hunt at Greenfield Lake Park

Fragrance Garden

1963 Amphitheater Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401

March 27, 2018, 10:30am

Admission: $10.00

Tutu School Wilmington invites guests ages 8 and under to an Easter egg hunt at Greenfield Lake Park’s Fragrance Garden. For more info, visit: www.tutuschool.com/wilmington/camp

Spring Eggventure at Halyburton Park

4099 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28412

March 29, 2018, 9am to 12pm

Admission: $5.00

Halyburton Park presents its annual Spring Eggventure. Egg Hunts are as follows: 9:30am for ages 2-3, 10:30am for ages 4-5, and 11:30am for ages 6-9. This event includes fun activities such as the egglympics, animal eggs and nests, story time, and a nature hike. Pre-registration required. For more info, visit: www.halyburtonpark.com

Children’s Museum Easter Egg Hunt

116 Orange Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

March 30, 2018, 9am-12pm

Admission: $8.75 to $9.75

The Children's Museum features two Easter egg hunts - 10am for ages 4 and under and 11am for all ages. For more Info, visit: www.playwilmington.org

Easter Egg Hunt at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard

4240 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28403

March 30, 2018, 5pm

Admission: Free

Capt'n Bill's Backyard’s 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt features an egg hunt in the sand for ages 10 and under, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and refreshments. For more Info, visit: www.captnbills.com

Easter Egg Hunt Carnival at the Battleship

Battleship Park

#1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401

March 31, 2018, 10am to 2pm

Admission: $5.00

The Battleship North Carolina’s annual Easter egg hunt carnival includes egg hunts throughout the day, bounce houses, games, pony rides, and a visit from Buddy the Battleship Easter Bunny. For more info, visit: www.nattleshipnc.com

North Brunswick High School Easter Egg Hunt

114 Scorpion Drive, Leland, NC 28451

March 31, 2018, 10am

Admission: Free

North Brunswick High School’s Easter egg hunt includes different hunts children according to age (0-12 months, 13-23 month, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years). There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end of the hunts. For more info, visit: www.townofleland.com

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park

321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

March 31, 2018, 10am

Admission: Free

The Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park offers multiple egg hunts organized by age range, music, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For more info, visit: www.towb.org