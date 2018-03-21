Local Easter Egg Hunts 2018

Egg basket
Local Easter Egg Hunts
Easter is on its way, and the Wilmington area is hopping with fun, family-friendly egg hunts in the upcoming weeks. Here’s a roundup of area Easter egg hunts and activities scheduled this spring!
Smith Creek Park Easter Egg Hunt
- 633 Shenandoah St., Wilmington, NC 28411
- March 24th, 2018 10am-12pm
- Admission: Free
Come out for a fun morning filled with kid-friendly activities, including games, face painting, snacks and egg hunts! Hunts will be divided by age group (4 & under, K-2nd grade and 3rd-5th graders.) Hosted by 828 Church. For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1776611732359274/
Community Egg Hunt & Car Show
- College Acres Baptist Church, 702 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403
- March 24th, 2018 10am-12pm
- Admission: Free
10K eggs, sno-cones and popcorn, bounce houses and face painting. www.collegeacres.org
Alligator Egg Hunt at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
- 900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, NC 28449
- March 24, 30 & 31st 2018, 10am-1pm
- Admission: $10.95 to $21.00
This annual egg hunt, recommended for ages 3-10, includes the chance to meet a live baby alligator, create alligator egg baskets, and hunt for eggs. Registration required by March 21. For more info, visit: www.ncaquariums.com
Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt at Hubb’s Farm
- 10444 US Hwy 421 North Clinton, NC 28328
- March 24 & 25, 2018, 12pm to 5pm
- Admission: $10.00
The Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt features egg hunts for different age levels, a grand finale helicopter egg drop, mega-slides, games. Farm animals, a mini-zip line games, a tire climb, and photo ops with Topper the Bunny. For more info, visit: www.hubbscornmaze.com
Egg Hunt at Greenfield Lake Park
- Fragrance Garden
- 1963 Amphitheater Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401
- March 27, 2018, 10:30am
- Admission: $10.00
Tutu School Wilmington invites guests ages 8 and under to an Easter egg hunt at Greenfield Lake Park’s Fragrance Garden. For more info, visit: www.tutuschool.com/wilmington/camp
Spring Eggventure at Halyburton Park
- 4099 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28412
- March 29, 2018, 9am to 12pm
- Admission: $5.00
Halyburton Park presents its annual Spring Eggventure. Egg Hunts are as follows: 9:30am for ages 2-3, 10:30am for ages 4-5, and 11:30am for ages 6-9. This event includes fun activities such as the egglympics, animal eggs and nests, story time, and a nature hike. Pre-registration required. For more info, visit: www.halyburtonpark.com
Children’s Museum Easter Egg Hunt
- 116 Orange Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
- March 30, 2018, 9am-12pm
- Admission: $8.75 to $9.75
The Children's Museum features two Easter egg hunts - 10am for ages 4 and under and 11am for all ages. For more Info, visit: www.playwilmington.org
Easter Egg Hunt at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard
- 4240 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28403
- March 30, 2018, 5pm
- Admission: Free
Capt'n Bill's Backyard’s 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt features an egg hunt in the sand for ages 10 and under, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and refreshments. For more Info, visit: www.captnbills.com
Easter Egg Hunt Carnival at the Battleship
Battleship Park
- #1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401
- March 31, 2018, 10am to 2pm
- Admission: $5.00
The Battleship North Carolina’s annual Easter egg hunt carnival includes egg hunts throughout the day, bounce houses, games, pony rides, and a visit from Buddy the Battleship Easter Bunny. For more info, visit: www.nattleshipnc.com
North Brunswick High School Easter Egg Hunt
- 114 Scorpion Drive, Leland, NC 28451
- March 31, 2018, 10am
- Admission: Free
North Brunswick High School’s Easter egg hunt includes different hunts children according to age (0-12 months, 13-23 month, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years). There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end of the hunts. For more info, visit: www.townofleland.com
Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park
- 321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
- March 31, 2018, 10am
- Admission: Free
The Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park offers multiple egg hunts organized by age range, music, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For more info, visit: www.towb.org