It’s Pumpkin Patch Time!

× Expand wikicommons Pumpkin Patch

It’s October, which means the official start of all things pumpkin! Even though the local grocery stores are full of pumpkins ready to take home, there’s just something special about the popular fall tradition of visiting a pumpkin patch. Luckily, in Wilmington and nearby communities there are a variety of locations where families can come out and choose the best pumpkins for carving, decorating, and cooking this season. So if grocery store pumpkins just won’t suffice, here are some of the local patches currently brimming with pumpkins!

The Pumpkin Patch at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church

1401 S. College Road

Wilmington, NC 28403

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9am-7pm, Sundays from noon-7pm. The Pumpkin Patch is open from the last weekend in September until October 31st.

A Wilmington tradition since 1990, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church youth maintain and staff the "patch" during the month of October on the corner of Peachtree and College Road. The pumpkins come on consignment from an Indian reservation in New Mexico. For more information call (910) 791-4092.

Barr Pumpkin Patch

2715 Shipyard Blvd

Wilmington, NC 28412

Hours: Open everyday from 9am-9pm from now until October 31st.

The Barr Pumpkin Patch has over 20,000 pumpkins on site in a wide variety, as well as corn, hay, and gourds for sale. For more information call 336-607-4706.

The Great Pumpkin Patch

2307 North College Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

2nd location at:

21572 US-17 (old Farmer’s Market location)

Hampstead, NC 28443

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9am-9pm

Now in its 20th year, the Great Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of pumpkins, including novelty pumpkins and white pumpkins, as well as mums, straw, and gourds. For more information, call 910-231-9638

Pender Pines Pumpkins

20949 US-17

Hampstead, NC 28443

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 8am-6pm, Sundays from 9am-6pm.

A variety of pumpkins are available at Pender Pines Garden Center from now through Thanksgiving, as well as fall items including gourds, corn stalk, and wheat straw. For more information call 910-270-2706.

Indigo Farms

1542 Hickman Rd. NW

Calabash, NC 28467

October is full of family fun at Indigo Farms with a pick your own pumpkin patch, hayrides, pig races, and the Haymaze. You can also purchase hay bales, corn stalks and bundled ear corn. Bonfires and night-time hayrides are available by reservation in October and November. Call 910-287-6794 for times and additional information.

Hubbs Farm

10276 US Hwy 421 North

Clinton, NC 28328

Fridays 6pm-10pm, Saturdays 12pm - 10pm, Sundays 1pm- 6pm

Take a tractor drawn hayride to pick pumpkins from a real pumpkin patch or pick out the perfect pumpkin from the many pre-picked pumpkins from the produce stand. Hubbs Fall Festival last 9 weeks, now thru Nov. 11, and each weekend offers a different theme. You can visit more than once during the fall and enjoy different events. 910-564-6709