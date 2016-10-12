Halloween Happenings Round Up

× Expand NC Aquarium Fort Fisher Trick or Treat Under the Sea 2

The Port City loves to celebrate a great holiday, and this especially hold true when it comes to Halloween. Families in and around the Wilmington area have so many fun and spooky festivities to choose from in the upcoming weeks. Check out these local Halloween events that are sure to please even your littlest ghosts and goblins!

Legacy Farms Haunted Attraction

October 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31 7pm-10:30pm

7494 Highway 41 West

Wallace, NC 28466

Admission: $8.00 to $17.00

Legacy Farms in Wallace, NC, presents its annual Haunted Attraction, which includes both PG-13 and PG haunted events, such as a haunted corn maze, woods trail, and interactive ghost stories.

More Info: 910-805-3276, www.legacyhaunt.com

Halloween Ghost Trolley

October 21, 22, 28, 29, 30, 31 6pm-9pm

Market & Water Streets, downtown Wilmington

Admission: $12.00 per adult, $5.00 per child under 12

Enjoy a haunted trolley ride through downtown Wilmington, listen to ghost stories tailored for young children, and experience a haunted barn. Includes free treats for children. No reservations required.

More info: www.horsedrawntours.com 910-251-8889

Boiling Springs Lakes Fall Festival and Haunted Hayride

Saturday, October 22nd 4pm to 9pm

Boiling Springs Lakes Community Center

1 Leeds Road, Southport, NC 28461

Admission: Free

Enjoy an evening of food, hayrides, face painting, and fun. Fortune telling and free games start at 4pm. Costume Contest with separate categories for infant to adult begins at 6pm.

Hayride begins at dark.

More info: http://www.cityofbsl.org/

Batty Battleship’s Halloween Bash

Tuesday, October 25th 5:30pm-8pm

1 Battleship Rd NE, Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission is $5 per person. Kids 2 and under free.

Come trick or treating aboard the Battleship North Carolina for the 6th annual Batty Battleship's Halloween Bash. Festivities include carnival activities and a bounce house. Fun for trick-or-treaters of all ages. Some activities are weather dependent. Last ticket sold at 7:30 p.m.

More info: www.battleshipnc.com, 910-251-5797

Trick or Treat Under the Sea

Oct. 27-29, 4:30pm -8pm

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

900 Loggerhead Road

Kure Beach, NC 28449

Admission: $11per guest. Children 2 and younger are free. N.C. Aquarium Society Members receive a 10% discount.

Put on your costume and bring your family to the aquarium for spooky good times. Festivities include games, magic shows, live animal encounters, face painting and scary divers swimming among the sharks. Roaring Dinosaurs haunt the garden trail, while local merchants, also costumed for the event, give away treats to trick-or-treaters.

More Info: www.ncaquariums.com, 910-458-8257

Trick or Trot for Preservation

Saturday, Oct 29th 8:15am-11am

Greenfield Grind Skatepark

302 Willard St, Wilmington

Admission: Pre-registration rates are $25 for children and team members, $30 for adults and $15 for the untimed 1-mile walk only (does not include a race t-shirt). Register online by midnight on Tuesday, October 25. On-site, race-day registration will also be available at the Park: $30 for children and teams, $35 for adults and $15 for the 1 mile walk. Ages 5 and under are free with a registered participant. (No shirt)

Super heroes, princesses, ghost, goblins and more will invade Greenfield Lake Park for this FUN 5k Run and 1 Mile trick or treat walk, with candy stops. The event supports the countywide third grade initiative Tar Heels Go Walking and historic preservation throughout the Lower Cape Fear Region. Awards will be given to the top 3 5k finishers in each age group as well as to the Best Costume, Most Original Costume, Best Group Costume and more!

More Info: http://www.historicwilmington.org/trick-or-trot-for-preservation/

Spooky Storytelling Festival

October 29, 2pm-5pm

Main Library

201 Chestnut Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission: FREE for the whole family

NHCPL's 5th Annual Spooky Storytelling Festival for Children is a fun event for the whole family with silly and spooky activities for all ages. The newly renovated Carolina Courtyard will feature live performances of spooky stories outdoors with Mr. Scooter, The Dance Element, Jocelyn Beam-Walson, Marscia Luissa Martinez-Mendoza as well as Beth & Bailey. Outside activities will include spooky bubbles, mummy wrapping, free comic books provided by Memory Lane Comics and more! The 2nd floor of the library will feature a spooky Story Walk based on Ed Emberely's book Go Away Big Green Monster! Be sure to wear your costume!

Website: www.nhclibrary.org

Super Saturday Fun Time Halloween Special

October 29th 3pm to 4pm

TheatreNOW

19 South 10th Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission: $6.00

Join Dock the Dog and the Dock Street Kids for a special Halloween episode of Super Saturday Fun Time. TheatreNOW’s award-winning, live theatrical show features local history, music, videos, a costume contest, and kid-friendly snacks and drinks available for purchase. The Dock Street Kid’s and their always-hungry dog, Dock, solve adventures like the “Ghost of the Battleship”, “The Ghost of the Riverwalk”, or the “The Sea Devil and The Salt Works”. Parents can even drop off kids ages 5+. This production is intended for ages 4 to 10.

TheatreNOW

Town of Leland’s Trunk or Treat

October 29th 4pm to 6pm

Leland Municipal Park

102 Town Hall Drive

Leland, NC 28451

Admission: FREE!

This is a traditional Trunk or Treat event where businesses, organizations and parents decorate their vehicles with a Halloween theme and pass out goodies to children who will “Trunk or Treat” from car to car. The Leland Police and Fire Departments will be on hand to add to the safety of the event. Free parking is available at Town Hall lots. Rain date: October 30. Previous years have had as many as 1,500 participants, so expect a good turnout and a great evening for all.

More info: www.townofleland.com/recreation-events