Free and Family-Friendly Outdoor Movies

× Expand Movies at the Lake

This summer, why not get the family out of the house and take advantage of one of the area’s free outdoor movie nights? These family-friendly events are the perfect time to pack a picnic, bring along blankets and beach chairs, enjoy a film under the stars, and create some amazing summertime memories with your kids.

Carolina Beach Movies at the Lake

Carolina Beach State Park

Atlanta Ave. and S. Lake Park Blvd

Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Sundays at Dusk

Every Sunday from now until September 3rd, residents and visitors can enjoy a free outdoor movie at the lake. Concessions are available for purchase, or moviegoers can also bring in their own food and drinks. Movies will begin at dusk, and is subject to change.

For more information and movie schedule, call (910) 458-8434 or visit website.

Surf City Movies in the Park

Soundside Park

517 Roland Ave

Surf City, NC 28445

Fridays at Sunset

Movies will begin just after sunset at Soundside Park. In case of inclement weather, movies will show at the Surf City Community Center. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase, or bring your own food and beverage (no alcohol allowed.)

For more information and movie schedule, call (910) 328-4887 or visit website.

Leland Movies in the Park

Leland Municipal Park

102 Town Hall Drive

Leland, NC 28451

Final Show is this Saturday 6/17 at Sundown (The Lego Batman Movie)

Come out to the park this Saturday and watch a family movie under the stars. Concessions are available for purchase, and outside food and drinks are also permitted. No smoking, pets, or alcohol allowed. Admission is free.

For more information, call (910) 408-3092 or visit website.

On a related note, local movie theaters are offering reduced fare summer movies for kids. Mayfair and Carmike cinemas summer programs start at 10am on Tuesday-Wednesday and Wednesday, respectively.