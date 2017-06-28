Fireworks and Festivities for the 4th of July

× Expand Wikimedia Commons Fireworks BSNC

No 4th of July would be complete without the classic American tradition of a spectacular fireworks show. Fortunately for us, there are many free, family friendly Independence Day celebrations happening in the coming week all around the Port City. Here are a few of the nearby festivities coming up that are sure to help your family celebrate July 4th!

Surf City Independence Day Celebration – Monday, July 3rd

Location: Soundside Park, 517 Roland Avenue, Surf City

Food and entertainment begins at 6:00pm

Fireworks begin at dusk

Music provided by Johnny White & the Elite Band

Carolina Beach Independence Day Fireworks - Monday, July 3rd

Location: Carolina Beach boardwalk at the gazebo stage

Entertainment will commence at sunset (6:30pm)

Fireworks begin at 9:00pm, weather permitting

Music provided by Rebekah Todd and the Odyssey

Downtown Wilmington 4th of July Celebration - Tuesday, July 4th

Location: Riverfront Park & N. Water St in downtown Wilmington

Food and Entertainment from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Fireworks begin at 9:05pm. Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River near the park.

Music provided by Port City Shakedown

Live television coverage of the fireworks begins at 9:00pm on WECT

Southport Festival Fireworks - Tuesday, July 4th