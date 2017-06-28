Fireworks and Festivities for the 4th of July

×
Wikimedia Commons
Fireworks BSNC
No 4th of July would be complete without the classic American tradition of a spectacular fireworks show. Fortunately for us, there are many free, family friendly Independence Day celebrations happening in the coming week all around the Port City. Here are a few of the nearby festivities coming up that are sure to help your family celebrate July 4th!
Surf City Independence Day Celebration – Monday, July 3rd
- Location: Soundside Park, 517 Roland Avenue, Surf City
- Food and entertainment begins at 6:00pm
- Fireworks begin at dusk
- Music provided by Johnny White & the Elite Band
Carolina Beach Independence Day Fireworks - Monday, July 3rd
- Location: Carolina Beach boardwalk at the gazebo stage
- Entertainment will commence at sunset (6:30pm)
- Fireworks begin at 9:00pm, weather permitting
- Music provided by Rebekah Todd and the Odyssey
Downtown Wilmington 4th of July Celebration - Tuesday, July 4th
- Location: Riverfront Park & N. Water St in downtown Wilmington
- Food and Entertainment from 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Fireworks begin at 9:05pm. Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River near the park.
- Music provided by Port City Shakedown
- Live television coverage of the fireworks begins at 9:00pm on WECT
Southport Festival Fireworks - Tuesday, July 4th
- Location: Southport Waterfront
- Entertainment begins at 6:00pm at the Waterfront Stage
- Fireworks begin at 9:00pm
- Music provided by Tru Sol Band