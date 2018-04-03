Family Friendly Events NC Azalea Festival 2018

× Expand ncazaleafestival.org Azalea Fest 1

Wilmington’s annual community celebration returns once again this month with the 71th North Carolina Azalea Festival. The festival offers many fun, family-friendly events to help celebrate spring ‘Southern Style” in this famous Wilmington tradition. Here’s a roundup of all the exciting festival happenings your kids will be sure to enjoy!

Juried Art Show and Sale

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center

120 South 2nd Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 7th through April 11th from 10:00am-5:00pm, April 12th through April 14th from 10:00am-7:00pm, April 15th from 10:00m-4:00pm

Cost: Free

A long-standing tradition of the Azalea Festival, this “Official Art Show” was created by the Wilmington Art Association. Over 100 North Carolina and national artists will present fine paintings and 3D art creations at the 36th Annual Juried Spring Art Show and Sale.

Queen’s Tea with VIP Coronation Processional

Hotel Ballast

301 North Water Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 11th 1:00pm-2:30pm

Cost: $30

This new Azalea Festival event includes a meet and greet with Queen Azalea and other guests, including the Festival Princess, Miss North Carolina, and the Queen’s Court. It’s your chance to hold the crown before Queen Azalea’s official Coronation! Tickets also include tea, lemonade, and light bites. Once the hour-long meet and greet finishes, attendees will then form a processional and walk together from Hotel Ballast to the Coronation and their VIP seats at Riverfront Park.

Queen’s Coronation

5 North Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 11th 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Cost: Free

The North Carolina Azalea Festival Queen Azalea is officially crowned each year at the Queen’s Coronation. In attendance are the festival celebrity guests as well as city officials, board members, and Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles. Stay after the event for an exclusive free meet and greet with all the celebrities and the Queen!

MGC Parade Mile

Thalian Hall

310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, NC 28401

April 14th, 8:30am-9:00am

Cost: $20 for race entry

The MGC Parade Mile is a one of a kind road mile race that will take place before the 2018 Azalea Festival Parade. Starting and finishing in front of the grand stands of the parade, the course will be out and back through a portion of the parade route on 3rd Street. Proceeds this year benefit The Harrelson Center. For more information and registration, visit https://its-go-time.com/azalea-festival-parade-mile/

Azalea Festival Parade

South 3rd St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 14th - Parade begins at 9:30am

Cost: Parade is free for everyone to attend. Bleacher tickets for spectators are available for purchase at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office located at 5725 Oleander Drive Unit B7.

With over 100,000 viewers each year, the Azalea Festival Parade is one of Southeastern North Carolina’s largest annual events. The parade route passes directly through the heart of historic downtown Wilmington. Come see the floats, marching bands, clowns, horses, visiting celebrities, Queen Azalea and her court, and the Azalea Festival Princess!

Street Fair

North Water St. and South Water St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: Friday, April 13th from 6pm–10pm, Saturday, April 14th from 10am-10pm, and Sunday, April 15th from 10am-6pm

Cost: Free

Located downtown on Water, Front, Market, and 2nd Streets, the North Carolina Azalea Festival Street Fair Presented by Wells Fargo is a free family event. The fair offers many activities and vendors, including face painting, jewelry, t-shirts, candles, local honey, and an assortment of delicious foods.

Street Fair Music & Multicultural Stage

Corner of Market and 2nd St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 14th and 15th from 12:30pm-5:00pm

Cost: Free

This multicultural, family-friendly celebration will showcase the different cultures flourishing in the Greater Cape Fear Region. Enjoy the authentic costumes, dances, and music from some of the best ethnic performing groups and bands. Experience many sounds, foods, and arts and craft booths from around the world! For more information and multicultural stage schedule, visit http://ncazaleafestival.org/event/street-fair-music-multicultural-stage/

Street Fair Children’s Area

The Cotton Exchange

321 North Front St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 14th 10:00am – April 15th at 6:00pm

Cost: Free

The Street Fair Children’s Stage Presented by Wilmington Eye is located near the Cotton Exchange on Water Street between Walnut and Grace Streets. Come enjoy family-friendly vendors, hands-on activities in the Children’s Area, and performers on stage.

Riverwalk Shag Contest

Hilton Wilmington Riverside

301 North Water St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 14th - Open Dancing from 11am-12pm, Shag Contest begins at 12:30pm

Cost: General entry is $1.00. Children five and under are free with adult admission.

Come check out the Riverwalk Shag Contest at the Hilton Wilmington Riverside. Join DJ Fred Rouse and DJ Mike Worley for raffles, vendors, shag demonstrations, line dancing, and more!

Coin Show

Elks Lodge

5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, NC 28403

Date: Saturday, April 14th from 10am-5pm, and Sunday April 15th 10am-3pm

Cost: Free

More than 30 dealers from several surrounding states are on hand to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, currency and other numismatic items at this fun-filled, family event. Children are given free foreign coins to learn about currency and foreign countries, and they can check out the free games and great coin-related prizes in the Kids Korner!

Fireworks

North Water St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 14th at 9pm

Cost: Free

Presented over the Cape Fear River, the fireworks event is a yearly festival favorite. Come early on Saturday, April 14th at 9pm to get your seat and catch the majestic display!

Festival Finale

Bluewater Grill

4 Marina St., Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Date: April 15th from 4pm-8pm

Cost: Free

The Bluewater Grill kicks off their Waterfront Music Series by hosting the Festival Finale, the last event of the North Carolina Azalea Festival. Come out to the best patio party in town and celebrate with plenty of giveaways and entertainment!