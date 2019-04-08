Easter Egg Hunt Round Up

× Expand Egg Hunt

Even though it feels a little late this year, Easter is finally right around the corner. As always, the Port City area is hopping with fun, family-friendly egg hunts in the weeks ahead. Here’s a look at the local Easter egg hunts and activities scheduled this spring!

College Acres Baptist Church Community Egg Hunt

702 Eastwood Road

Wilmington, NC 28403

Saturday, April 13th 2019 from 10am – 12pm

Admission: Free

Come out for a free community Egg Hunt! There will be sno cones, popcorn, games, door prizes, face painting, a food truck, car & truck show, and bounce houses for a hoppin' good time! The egg hunt will be for babies-5th grade, but the fun is for the entire family! Hosted by College Acres Baptist Church. For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1146891888815380/

Alligator Egg Hunt at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

900 Loggerhead RoadKure Beach, NC 28449

April 13, 19 and 20th, 2019, time slots at 10am and 1pm

Admission: $12.95 to $23.00

This annual egg hunt, recommended for ages 3-10, includes the chance to meet a live baby alligator, create alligator egg baskets, and hunt for eggs. Registration required by April 10th. For more info, visit: www.ncaquariums.com

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt at Hubb’s Farm

10444 US Hwy 421 NorthClinton, NC 28328

April 13th and 14th, 2019, 11am to 5pm

Admission: $5.00 - 10.00

The Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt features egg hunts for different age levels, a grand finale helicopter egg drop, mega-slides, games, farm animals, a mini-zip line games, hayride, and photo ops with Topper the Bunny. For more info, visit: www.hubbscornmaze.com

Spring Eggventure at Halyburton Park

4099 South 17th StreetWilmington, NC 28412

Aoril 18th, 2019, 9am to 12pm

Admission: $5.00

Halyburton Park presents its annual Spring Eggventure. Egg Hunts are as follows: 9:30am for ages 2-3, 10:30am for ages 4-5, and 11:30am for ages 6-9. This event includes fun activities such as the egglympics, animal eggs and nests, story time, and a nature hike. Pre-registration required. For more info, visit: www.halyburtonpark.com

Children’s Museum Easter Egg Hunt

116 Orange StreetWilmington, NC 28401

April 19th, 2019, 9am-12pm

Admission: $8.75 to $9.75

The Children's Museum features spring slime making, arts and crafts, and two Easter egg hunts - 10am for ages 4 and under and 11am for all ages. For more Info, visit: www.playwilmington.org

Easter Egg Hunt at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard

4240 Market StreetWilmington, NC 28403

April 19th, 2019, 4:30pm – 6:15pm

Admission: Free

Capt'n Bill's Backyard’s 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt features a 3000 egg hunt in the sand for ages 8 and under, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and refreshments. For more Info, visit:www.captnbills.com

Town of Leland Egg Hunt

1937 Andrew Jackson Highway NELeland, NC 28451

April 20th, 2019, 10am

Admission: Free

The Town of Leland’s Easter egg hunt includes different hunts children according to age (0-12 months, 13-23 month, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years). There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end of the hunts. For more info, visit: www.townofleland.com

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park

321 Causeway DriveWrightsville Beach, NC 28480

April 20th, 2019, 9:30am

Admission: Free

The Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park offers multiple egg hunts organized by age range, music, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For more info, visit: www.towb.org

Beach Community Church Easter Eggstravaganza

5 North 4th Street

Wilmington, NC 28405

April 20th, 12:00 to 4pm

Admission: Free

Beach Community Church’s 5th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza features bounce houses, games, raffles, a cakewalk, face painting, prizes, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and egg hunts at 1:00pm and 3:00pm. For more information, call (9100 620-9003)