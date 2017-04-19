Celebrate Earth Day At Hugh MacRae Park

× Expand www.wilmingtonearthday.com Earth Day

This Saturday, Wilmington will be joining the rest of the nation in celebration of Earth Day. Originally created in 1970, Earth Day is a time where people come together to honor the planet and promote environmental awareness and education.

Here in Wilmington, Hugh MacRae Park has become the home to a yearly festival on the 3rd Saturday of April. This year’s theme is “Building a Better World”, and the goal of Saturday’s celebration is to help residents discover the environmental issues, actions being taken, and volunteer opportunities available right in our here backyard. Residents and visitors are invited to attend this free, family-friendly event and enjoy lots of food, beverages, vendors, live entertainment, a children’s zone, and learning center. Check out the details below and come join the community in celebrating our planet!

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 12pm – 6pm

Location: Hugh MacRae Park, 314 Pine Grove Dr., Wilmington, NC 28409

Cost: Free

Music Schedule:

12:00 -1:30 OMNI Percussion Ensemble

1:30 - 2:00 Mr. Marks Music and the Nature Brigade Parade

2:15 - 3:45 Folkstar

4:00 - 6:00 The Casserole

Nature Brigade Parade:

1:30pm-2pm

A nature-inspired children’s walking parade led by Mr. Mark's Music (Futureshine Entertainment.) Parade will start at the kids tent at 1:35pm follow a short walk around the perimeter of the Earth Day festivities, and ending with a drum session in front of the main stage and an ECO jam with the Rapping Red Oak and the "Nature Brigaders."

Shuttle Schedule:

Free Wave Transit shuttle service to and from the park will be available from 11:30am-6:30pm and run approximately every 20 minutes. Parking will be at the Long Leaf Mall. Participants are welcome to park in the lot behind and to the side of Old Time Pottery along Shipyard Blvd.

Free shuttles for downtown residents will also run from 901 Fanning Street (DREAMS of Wilmington) between 2pm-6pm. Departure times from DREAMS: 2:05pm, 2:55pm, 3:45pm, 4:10pm, and 5:00pm. Departure times from Hugh MacRae Park back to DREAMS: 2:30pm, 3:20pm, 4:10pm, 4:35pm and 5:25pm (last shuttle back.)