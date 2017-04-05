Azalea Festival Family Events Roundup

ncazaleafestival.org
Wilmington’s annual community celebration returns this week with the 70th North Carolina Azalea Festival. This year there are more fun family events included than ever before. Here’s a roundup of all the exciting festival happenings your kids will be sure to enjoy!
Queen’s Coronation
- Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
- 1941 Amphitheatre Dr.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: April 5th at 3:00pm
- Cost: Free
The North Carolina Azalea Festival Queen Azalea is officially crowned each year at the Queen’s Coronation. In attendance are the festival celebrity guests as well as city officials, board members, and Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles. Stay after the event for an exclusive free meet and greet with all the celebrities and the Queen! (Please note, there will not be parking available at Greenfield Lake. Guests will park at Legion Stadium and take a free shuttle to the event.)
Loop The Lake Extended 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run
- Greenfield Lake
- 201 Park St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: April 5th at 5pm
- Cost: $10-$40
The Cape Fear Volunteer Center North Carolina hosts the annual Azalea Festival “Loop The Lake” Extended 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun. Kids, dogs, and costumes are welcome! All proceeds will benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center Big Buddy Program. For more information and registration, visit https://runsignup.com/race/nc/Wilmington/azaleafestivalrace
Azalea Festival Parade
- South 3rd St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: April 8th - Parade begins at 9:30am
- Cost: Parade is free for everyone to attend. Bleacher tickets for spectators are available for purchase at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office located at 5725 Oleander Drive Unit B7.
With over 100,000 viewers each year, the Azalea Festival Parade is one of Southeastern North Carolina’s largest annual events. The parade route passes directly through the heart of historic downtown Wilmington. Come see the floats, marching bands, clowns, horses, visiting celebrities, Queen Azalea and her court, and the Azalea Festival Princess!
MGC Parade Mile
- Thalian Hall
- 310 Chestnut St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- April 8th, 8:30am
- Cost: $21 for race entry
The MGC Parade Mile is a one of a kind road mile race that will take place before the 2016 Azalea Festival Parade. Starting and finishing in front of the grand stands of the parade, the course will be out and back through a portion of the parade route on 3rd Street. Proceeds this year benefit Team Book. For more information and registration, visit https://its-go-time.com/azalea-festival-parade-mile/
Street Fair
- North Water St. and South Water St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: Friday, April 7th from 6pm–10pm, Saturday, April 8th from 10am-10pm, and Sunday, April 9th from 10am-6pm
- Cost: Free
Located downtown on Water, Front, Market, and 2nd Streets, the North Carolina Azalea Festival Street Fair Presented by Wells Fargo is a free family event. The fair offers many activities and vendors, including face painting, jewelry, t-shirts, candles, local honey, and an assortment of delicious foods.
Street Fair Music & Multicultural Stage
- Corner of Market and 2nd St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: April 8th and 9th from 12:30-5pm
- Cost: Free
This multicultural, family-friendly celebration will showcase the different cultures flourishing in the Greater Cape Fear Region. Enjoy the authentic costumes, dances, and music from some of the best ethnic performing groups and bands. Experience many sounds, foods, and arts and craft booths from around the world! For more information and multicultural stage schedule, visit http://ncazaleafestival.org/event/street-fair-music-multicultural-stage/
Street Fair Children’s Area
- The Cotton Exchange
- 321 North Front St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: April 8th and 9th from 12:30-5pm
- Cost: Free
The Street Fair Children’s Stage Presented by Wilmington Health is located near the Cotton Exchange on Water Street between Walnut and Grace Streets. Come enjoy family-friendly vendors, hands-on activities in the Children’s Area, and performers on stage. Kids can meet Sid the Science Kid and Peppa Pig in the Children’s Area on Saturday, April 8th between 12:00-2:30pm.
Fireworks Sponsored by AARP
- North Water St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: April 8th at 9pm
- Cost: Free
Presented over the Cape Fear River, the fireworks event sponsored by AARP is a yearly festival favorite. Come early on Saturday, April 8th at 9pm to get your seat and catch the majestic display!
Riverwalk Shag Contest
- Hilton Wilmington Riverside
- 301 North Water St.
- Wilmington, NC 28401
- Date: April 8th and 9th - Open Dancing from 11am-12pm, Shag Contest begins at 12:30pm
- Cost: General entry is $1.00. Children five and under are free with adult admission.
Come check out the Riverwalk Shag Contest at the Hilton Wilmington Riverside. Join DJ Fred Rouse for raffles, vendors, shag demonstrations, line dancing, and more!
Coin Show
- Elks Lodge
- 5102 Oleander Dr.
- Wilmington, NC 28403
- Date: Saturday, April 8th from 10am-5pm, Sunday, and April 9th 10am-4pm
- Cost: Free
More than 30 dealers from several surrounding states are on hand to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, currency and other numismatic items at this fun-filled, family event. Children are given free foreign coins to learn about currency and foreign countries, and they can check out the free games and great coin-related prizes in the Kids Korner!
Azalea Festival Boxing Tournament Wilmington Convention Center
- 515 Nutt St.
- Wilmington, 28401
- Date: April 8th and 9th from 2pm-5pm
- Cost: Free
The North Carolina Azalea Festival Boxing Tournament will showcase some of the finest boxers of all ages from the National and International level of competition and military branches. Boxers ages 8-16, 17-34, and Master Boxers 35 and up compete in six divisions from 55lb-201lb+.
Cirque Ma’Ceo
- Wilmington International Airport
- 1740 Airport Blvd, Suite 12
- Wilmington, NC 28405
- Date: Friday, April 7th through Sunday, April 9th, showtimes at 4:30pm and 7:30pm
- Cost: $18-$70, tickets on sale online at https://www.cirquemaceotickets.com and at the North Carolina Azalea Festival Ticket Office (located at 5725 Oleander Drive Unit B7).
The age-old fellowship of man and horse is brought to life in this gypsy-themed horse show! A high-energy, multi-cultural celebration, Cirque Ma’Ceo brings an unrivaled cast of artists and horses from around the world to display death-defying stunts and create breathtaking images. For more information, visit https://www.cirquemaceotickets.com.
Festival Finale
- Bluewater Grill
- 4 Marina St.
- Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
- Date: April 9th from 4pm-8pm
- Cost: Free
The Bluewater Grill kicks off their Waterfront Music Series by hosting the Festival Finale, the last event of the North Carolina Azalea Festival. Come out to the best patio party in town and celebrate with plenty of giveaways and entertainment by Back of the Boat!