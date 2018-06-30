× Expand Wikimedia Commons Fireworks BSNC

4th of July Fireworks and Festivities

July is here, and with it comes one of the most beloved American holidays. The Wilmington area has many free, family-friendly Independence Day celebrations happening in the week ahead. Here are a few of the nearby festivities that are sure to help your family celebrate July 4th!

Carolina Beach Independence Day Fireworks - Tuesday, July 3rd

Location: Carolina Beach boardwalk at the gazebo stage

Entertainment will commence at sunset (6:30pm)

Fireworks begin at 9:00pm, weather permitting

Music provided by L Shaped Lot

Surf City Independence Day Celebration – Tuesday, July 3rd

Location: Soundside Park, 517 Roland Avenue, Surf City

Food and entertainment begins at 5:30pm

Fireworks begin at dusk

Music provided by Johnny White & the Elite Band

Downtown Wilmington 4th of July Celebration - Wednesday, July 4th

Location: Riverfront Park & N. Water St in downtown Wilmington

Food and Entertainment from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Fireworks begin at 9:05pm. Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River near the park.

Music provided by the United States Air Force Full Spectrum Rock Band, a five-piece electrifying, high-energy band consisting of Active Duty musicians assembled throughout the US (as seen on Conan O’Brien).

Live television coverage of the fireworks begins at 9:00pm on WECT

North Carolina 4th of July Festival – Monday, July 2nd through Wednesday, July 4th

Location: Downtown Southport

A variety of events including Naturalization Ceremony, Flag Raising Ceremony, Flag Retirement Ceremony, Veteran's Recognition Ceremony, more than 100 Arts & Craft Booths, Food Vendors, Parade, Live Stage Entertainment, Art Show, Car Show, Voter Registration, Old Jail Tours, Used Book Sale, Boat Raffle Drawing, Regatta, Children’s' Entertainment and Games, Pancake Breakfast, , and Firefighters Competition.

Visit www.nc4thofjuly.com for a complete schedule.

Southport Festival Fireworks - Wednesday, July 4th