4 Ideas for Free Spring Break Fun

With various schools in Wilmington and the surrounding towns off for spring break in the next few weeks, many families not planning on taking a big trip or vacation are left struggling to come up with fun, affordable things to do. Luckily, when it comes to our area, you don’t have to leave the county or break the bank to have fun with your kids this spring break. Check out these free, kid-friendly ideas for places to visit with your children while they’re out from school!

Check Out the Arboretum

The New Hanover County Arboretum, located at 6206 Oleander Drive, encompasses seven acres of plants and gardens. It offers visitors many special features, including a Japanese Garden with a tea house and winding stream, a magical Children’s Garden with a miniature cottage, a sweeping perennial border surrounding one of the largest water gardens in North Carolina, a beautiful Rose Garden, and an herb garden that attracts butterflies and hummingbirds. New additions include a colorful picnic area and a vibrant tropical garden with hardy palms.

The Gardens are open daily from 8am. to 8pm. For more information, visit: https://arboretum.nhcgov.com

Visit the Library

Finding great books to read with your child isn’t the only thing you can do at one of New Hanover County’s four libraries. Kid-friendly events are scheduled all spring break long, including making a spring scene art project at the Main Library Children’s Department, age-specific Story Times for babies, toddlers and preschoolers at all four locations, and special sessions where children can practice their reading skills by reading to a real live therapy dog. For more information on specific events and locations, visit https://library.nhcgov.com

Visit a Local Animal Shelter

Stop by one of the area’s animal shelters to donate some pet food, treats,toys or blankets, and then stay to visit with the animals. Even younger children can be introduced to the idea of volunteering by visiting a shelter and donating items, walking the dogs, or just providing a few belly rubs and pats. Before any visit, make sure to call ahead to check when the shelter is open to the public and what sort of volunteering they allow within the facility. A few of the local shelters include the New Hanover Humane Society (http://www.nhumanesoc.com/index.asp) the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit (https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/animal-services-unit/) and the New Hanover County Rabbit Rescue (http://www.nhcrabbitrescue.org)

Picnic at a Park

New Hanover County’s Parks and Gardens Department maintains over 25 parks and athletic facilities and manages over 2,900 acres of green space, sporting areas, playgrounds, boat ramps, fishing areas, public spaces, and walking trails. Check out this list to find one you haven’t yet visited with your children, and then head that way to have a picnic and enjoy the outdoors! https://parks.nhcgov.com/park-information/locations/